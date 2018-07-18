[Trending] Sunken treasure found off East Sea?

The vessel allegedly contains some 200 tons of gold coins and bars, which could be worth 150 trillion won ($133 billion) at today’s prices, but it has not been confirmed if the treasure is still in the vessel.
|Russian warship Dmitry Donskoy (Yonhap / Shinil Group)
Shinil Group had been searching for the shipwreck and finally spotted it at the depth of 434 meters by using two manned submarines. Footage that the group revealed showed the clear letters “DONSKOII” written on the stern of the vessel.
The hull was severely damaged due to shelling, but the wooden upper deck and sides have been preserved in good condition, according to the company. The group said it would start to lift the sunken warship between September and October.
|Russian warship Dmitry Donskoy (Yonhap)
As the company announced the news, keywords such as “Donskoy” and “Shinil Group” ranked high on Naver’s trending bar Tuesday and were still on the chart as of Wednesday afternoon.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)