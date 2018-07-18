'On Your Wedding day' confirms Aug. 22 opening

A poster and a trailer for the romantic drama, directed by Lee Seok-geun, were released earlier in the day.
|The poster of “On Your Wedding Day” (Megabox)
The film centers on Seung-hee -- played by Park -- who believes in true love at first sight, and Kim’s character Woo-yeon, who believes Seung-hee is “the one.” It will follow various stages of their relationship in their youth.
“Do you remember your first love?” reads a phrase on the poster, indicating what kind of movie it will be.
It marks the second time the two leads are starring together after “Hot Young Bloods” in 2014.
By Yoon Min-sik
