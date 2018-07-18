Go to Mobile Version

'On Your Wedding day' confirms Aug. 22 opening

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Jul 18, 2018 - 15:10
  • Updated : Jul 18, 2018 - 15:50
A classic boy-meets-girl drama starring Park Bo-young and Kim Young-kwang will hit theaters next month, as producers of “On Your Wedding day” confirmed Aug. 22 as the opening date.

A poster and a trailer for the romantic drama, directed by Lee Seok-geun, were released earlier in the day.


The poster of “On Your Wedding Day” (Megabox)

The film centers on Seung-hee -- played by Park -- who believes in true love at first sight, and Kim’s character Woo-yeon, who believes Seung-hee is “the one.” It will follow various stages of their relationship in their youth.

“Do you remember your first love?” reads a phrase on the poster, indicating what kind of movie it will be.

It marks the second time the two leads are starring together after “Hot Young Bloods” in 2014.


