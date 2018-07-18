BTS charts on Billboard list of 200 albums for 8th week

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop boy band BTS' latest album "Love Yourself: Tear" charted on the key Billboard ranking of 200 popular albums for the eighth week in a row, the American music chart showed Wednesday.



The 11-track album ranked 48th on the Billboard 200 chart, retaining its presence since it landed atop the competitive chart less than two weeks after its release on May 18.



This week's result marks one step below the 47th place recorded last week.







(Big Hit Entertainment)

It was a further extension of BTS' record as the first K-pop act to have an album and single simultaneously ranked by the two key Billboard charts -- the Hot 100 and the Billboard 200.The album's title track "Fake Love" landed at 10th place on the Billboard "Hot 100" single chart before registering a record of staying on the key single chart for six weeks in a row.Next week, the sensational septet is to release the fourth and the final part of their "Love Yourself" album series, "Love Yourself: Answer." (Yonhap)