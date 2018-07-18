[Weather] Sweltering heat to persist through the week

As of 9 a.m., heat wave warnings issued by the weather agency are in effect for most regions of the country, including Seoul, Suwon, Incheon, Daejeon, Gwangju, Daegu, Ulsan and Busan. The daytime high in Seoul will reach up to 34 degrees Celsius, while Incheon will reach 32 C, Suwon 35 C, Gangneung 35 C, Daejeon 35 C, Gwangju 36 C, Daegu 37 C, Ulsan 35 C and Busan 32 C.
|(Yonhap)
As there will be no rain for a while, the hot and humid weather is set to continue throughout the week. The hottest temperatures of this year’s summer will arrive next week, with daytime highs in Seoul of around 36 C.
Clear skies will be seen across the country Wednesday, but the KMA will list fine dust levels as “bad” in parts of North Jeolla Province and the Gyeongsang region.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)