Private deals make up bulk of chaebol's internal trading: data

BUSINESS

Private contracts accounted for the bulk of transactions among affiliates of South Korea's major family-controlled conglomerates in 2017, data showed Wednesday, fueling criticism of their shady business practices.



According to the data from corporate tracker CEO Score, those units struck 93.7 percent of inter-affiliate transactions worth 161.4 trillion won ($143 billion) through closed negotiations last year, up 0.4 percentage point from the previous year.



The tally covered 977 subsidiaries of 52 business groups, known here as chaebol. Those companies are required to report intra-group deals worth 5 billion won and more or 5 percent of their sales and higher to the nation's antitrust watchdog.







Private or negotiated contracts do not open competition through a bidding process but are reached with interested parties getting together to work out details of the deal.Of the total business groups, retail giant Shinsegae and 19 others carried out all inter-affiliate transactions without opening bidding, with 86.2 percent of the 977 companies resorting to closed-door deals for internal trading.Only 5.5 percent, or 55 firms, reported no negotiated deals last year, with nearly 52 percent of all internal transactions settled in cash.Such arrangements are under fire for making it easier for conglomerates to give favor to affiliates and making it harder for companies outside the business group to win such contracts. They can also result in big businesses helping firms owned by family members of the conglomerate's large shareholders make "easy money" by winning lucrative contracts from affiliates. (Yonhap)