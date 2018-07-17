BTS to return with new album on Aug. 24

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

After breaking records with its “Love Yourself: Tear” album in May, BTS will return with a new album on Aug. 24, according to its agency.Big Hit Entertainment said Tuesday that the upcoming album dubbed “Love Yourself: Answer” will be the last part of the act’s record-setting “Love Yourself” series, following last year’s “Love Yourself: Her” and May’s “Love Yourself: Tear” albums.Featuring seven new songs and the group’s previous songs, the upcoming album will depict the boys facing the truth about themselves, an extension of the story from the “Love Yourself: Tear” album in which they encountered a breakup.BTS will kick off its sold-out “Love Yourself” world tour series in Seoul on Aug. 25 and travel to 10 cities around the world, including Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris.Preorders for “Love Yourself: Answer” begin Wednesday.