BTS to return with new album on Aug. 24

Big Hit Entertainment said Tuesday that the upcoming album dubbed “Love Yourself: Answer” will be the last part of the act’s record-setting “Love Yourself” series, following last year’s “Love Yourself: Her” and May’s “Love Yourself: Tear” albums.
|BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
Featuring seven new songs and the group’s previous songs, the upcoming album will depict the boys facing the truth about themselves, an extension of the story from the “Love Yourself: Tear” album in which they encountered a breakup.
BTS will kick off its sold-out “Love Yourself” world tour series in Seoul on Aug. 25 and travel to 10 cities around the world, including Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris.
Preorders for “Love Yourself: Answer” begin Wednesday.
