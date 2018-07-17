Coupang launches Coupang Partners for online affiliate marketing

BUSINESS

(Coupang)

South Korea’s e-commerce company Coupang said Tuesday it has launched an online affiliate marketing service called Coupang Partners.Coupang Partners aims to help content creators and social media influencers to monetize their online presence by promoting Coupang products and earn commissions, the company said.Coupang said a wide range of online channels can be used to promote its products, from blogs to social networking services like Facebook to corporate websites and mobile applications.This marketing program is for all products listed on Rocket, a popular delivery service from Coupang that allows consumers who buy more than 19,800 won ($18) in products to receive free guaranteed next-day delivery. Other items offered by open market sellers and services such as travel are also available for Coupang Partners.Anyone interested can sign up at http://Partners.Coupang.com and start promoting Coupang’s products or services with a link or banner.A real-time dashboard allows easy access for influencers and publishers to track profits generated through Coupang Partners, the company said. Earnings will be calculated on a monthly basis and deposited to a bank account.“Coupang Partners will provide new avenues for bloggers, developers, influencers, Facebook page owners and moms. Our great prices, coupled with Rocket Delivery will help ensure higher conversion and great commissions,” said Navid Veiseh, Coupang’s senior vice president of global ecommerce.(ddd@heraldcorp.com)