[Photo News] International pop group Now United poses for the camera

International pop group Now United posed for the camera in a studio in Yongsan, Seoul, as part of the promotion for their debut album “Summer in the City” in South Korea.
Formed by English producer Simon Fuller, the group consists of five boys and nine girls from across the world including the US, Germany, Russia, China, Finland, India, Japan, Brazil and South Korea.
The 14 members were put together after taking part in the final audition in Los Angeles in August last year.
Jeong He-yoon, 22, represents South Korea in the group. Born in Daejeon, she moved to Nebraska at the age of 8 because of her father’s career. She became a trained choreographer and has worked in Sweden, Taiwan and China.
The 14-piece group, which released their debut album “Summer in the City” in April, is currently traveling around the world touring and promoting their album.
The group arrived in South Korea for a weeklong visit on July 6 and filmed the music video for their single “What are we waiting for?” and performed acoustic renditions of their song and a BTS cover, which are available on their YouTube channel.
