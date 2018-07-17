President names new head of human rights watchdog

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in named a new female head of the human rights watchdog Tuesday, amid growing public demand to better protect women's rights and those of minorities.



Choi Young-ae, the incumbent chief of the human rights commission of the Seoul city government, has been tapped as the new chief of the National Human Rights Commission, Moon's spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a press briefing.







Choi Young-ae (Yonhap)

The 67-year-old, if appointed, will replace Lee Sung-ho, who was appointed to the ministerial post in 2015 by the ousted former president, Park Geun-hye. The human rights commission chief nominee is required to undergo a parliamentary confirmation hearing.Choi, a native of Busan, is considered to have long worked for minorities, including those exposed to sexual violence. She served as the head of the Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center from 1991-2001.Her nomination comes amid growing awareness against sexual violence and abuses sparked by the still spreading "Me Too" campaign.The president has repeatedly called for stern punishment for perpetrators and better protection for victims of sexual crimes."We should deal sternly with (these crimes) from the beginning and provide special protection for victims," Moon was quoted as saying in a Cabinet meeting held July 3. (Yonhap)