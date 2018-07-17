[Weather] Hot weather to continue on chobok day

NATIONAL

Tuesday is chobok in Korea, which refers to the beginning of the hottest days of summer. Temperatures across the country will rise up to 31 to 37 degrees Celsius, which are higher than the annual average by 4 to 7 C.



The daytime high in Seoul will reach 34 C, Incheon 32 C, Daejeon 35 C, Gwangju 36 C, Daegu 37 C and Busan 32 C. Most regions in Korea will have a tropical night as the summer heat wave is set to continue during the night.







(Yonhap)