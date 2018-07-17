Pompeo, Kang to meet in New York on Friday to discuss N. Korea

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in New York on Friday to discuss the latest developments regarding North Korea, the State Department said.



Pompeo's trip comes two weeks after he visited Pyongyang to follow up on a nuclear disarmament deal reached by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at their historic summit last month.



Pompeo then traveled to Tokyo to share the results of his talks with the North Koreans with Kang and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.







This photo provided by South Korea`s foreign ministry shows South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting in Tokyo, Japan, on July 8. (Yonhap)

"Secretary Pompeo will meet with Ambassador Nikki Haley and members of the United Nations Security Council, as well as Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and the Japanese Ambassador to the UN Koro Bessho, to discuss the latest on the DPRK," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement Monday.At the summit, Kim committed to work towards the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from the United States. Pompeo has been leading USefforts to negotiate the exact terms and timeline for North Korea's denuclearization.The top US diplomat will also meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss preparations for the UN General Assembly High-Level week in September and UN reform, according to Nauert. (Yonhap)