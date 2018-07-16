Blackout hits several apartment buildings amid high temperatures

About 260 households in an apartment building in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, lost power for an hour and a half on Monday at midnight.
According to the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp., the blackout was caused by trees that had grown over the summer and caused power lines to touch each other.
|(Yonhap)
About 960 households in Deogyang, Gyeonggi Province, also had a blackout on Sunday, at 9 p.m.
Three people had to be rescued by firefighters in an elevator. The power was restored within an hour after fixing a circuit breaker.
In addition, 850 households Busanjin-gu, Busan had power outages for over five hours on Sunday 9:30 p.m. caused by a power overload leading to the breakdown of the circuit breaker, according to Kepco.
And 800 households in two apartment buildings in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, suffered a blackout for 45 minutes because the transformer caught on fire, possibly due to overheating, according to the firefighters on Sunday.
High temperatures also caused a fire on a vehicle loaded with stainless steel in Buk-gu, Daegu, on Sunday 5 p.m. Hyundai Department Store in Daegu also suffered a sprinkler malfunction as temperatures in an indoor pipe reached 70 degrees Celsius.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there were a total of 180 patients hospitalized due to the heat from July 8 to July 14 which is a steep increase from 52 patients from July 1 to July 7.
Korean Meteorological Administration has issued heat wave warnings in 19 cities and provinces nationwide on Monday.
By Chyung Eun-ju (ejchyung@heraldcorp.com)