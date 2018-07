ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

Coca-Cola will be releasing special packaging with the bandmates of BTS, who recently became global ambassadors of the brand.The Korean branch of the brand stated Monday that “with the hope for consumers to have a special summer with Coca-Cola, we are to release packaging of BTS members on cans.”Each of the bandmates of the popular boy band can be seen posing with the beverage in one hand in a different color scheme.The special edition is planned for the summer and will be available in local convenience stores and supermarkets from end of this month.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)