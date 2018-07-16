Moon orders military to submit all documents on martial law allegation

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered the military to submit all documents related to the allegation that the Defense Security Command had considered declaring martial law during massive protests against former President Park Geun-hye last year.



According to Cheong Wa Dae, Moon demanded immediate submission of documents exchanged among military agencies during the anti-Park protests. The agencies involved include the Ministry of National Defense, Capital Defense Command, Army headquarters and Defense Security Command.



Moon’s instruction is aimed at discovering whether the document in question was an action plan to implement martial law or a contingency plan for eventualities, Cheong Wa Dae said, adding that the president’s order is separate from the ongoing military investigation.



“As a commander in chief, the president needs to find out exactly what happened and whether the document was designed for actually implementing martial law,” Moon was quoted as saying by his spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom.





President Moon Jae-in. Yonhap