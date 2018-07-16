2 opposition lawmakers indicted for soliciting job favors

NATIONAL

Two opposition lawmakers will stand trial for allegedly exerting pressure on a state-run casino operator to hire people they knew, prosecutors said Monday.



Reps. Kweon Seong-dong and Yeom Dong-yeol of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party have been indicted without physical detention on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of business, the Seoul Northern District Prosecutors' Office said.



They are accused of pressuring Kangwon Land Inc. to hire some 50 people, including children of their acquaintances from late 2012 to April 2013.







Reps. Kweon Seong-dong (L) and Yeom Dong-yeol of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party are seen in the photo filed Sept. 21, 2017. (Yonhap)

Eleven of them had ties to Kweon, and Yeom knew about 39 others, prosecutors said.Kweon has also been charged with bribery for allegedly helping Kangwon Land easily pass a government audit in return.Prosecutors sought to arrest them in May, but the parliament rejected their request. South Korean lawmakers cannot be arrested or detained while the parliament is in session without parliamentary consent unless they are caught red-handed.Kweon voluntarily presented himself early this month for a court arraignment on his arrest. The court turned it down citing disputable charges.The high-profile scandal has spawned the launch of an independent prosecution inquiry after a prosecutor who was probing the case revealed that it had already been compromised by Kweon, chairman of the parliament's judiciary committee and by ranking prosecutors.The independent probe team has been at odds with sitting Prosecutor-General Moon Moo-il and has publicly accused him of blocking their investigation into the top prosecutors implicated in the case. (Yonhap)