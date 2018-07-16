BTS' 'Love Yourself: Tear' tops S. Korea's main record sales chart for H1

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop superstars BTS' latest record, "Love Yourself: Tear," ranked atop South Korea's leading record sales chart for the first half of this year, the chart result showed Monday.



The album, released in May, sold 1,750,117 copies, claiming No.1 on the album category of Gaon Chart for the January-June period.







(Yonhap)

The chart is filed by the Korean Music Content Association.With the result, the BTS record was given Gaon Chart's recognition of "Million" sales record, becoming the first album to earn that distinction this year.This adds to BTS' history-making music career after the album landed atop the Billboard chart of 200 most popular albums following its release on May 18. Its main track, "Fake Love," has ranked as high as 10th place on the highly-competitive Billboard chart of "Hot 100" songs. (Yonhap)