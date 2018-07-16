N. Korea to issue special pardons for prisoners to mark 70th founding anniversary

“The DPRK will grant an amnesty to those who had been convicted of the crimes against the country and people on the occasion of the 70th founding anniversary of the DPRK,” the Korean Central News Agency said, referring to North Korea with the abbreviation of the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
|North Korea celebrates its Sept. 9 founding day with fireworks in 2017. (KCNA)
The amnesty will take effect from Aug. 1, it added, more than a month before the actual founding holiday of Sept. 9.
The Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, which is the North’s primary legislative body, promulgated a decree in this regard on July 12. The cabinet and relevant organs will “take practical measures to help the released people settle down to normal working life,” according to the KCNA.
The last time the reclusive regime granted amnesty was in 2015, to commemorate 70th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule and establishment of its Worker’s Party of Korea. It also made a similar decision in 2012, not long after Kim Jong-un rose to power, in what critics saw as a move to help cement his power within the country.
Taking account of the similar decisions in the past, critics have always managed to uncover some hidden intentions beneath.
“Such move can be used to bolster internal solidarity and a reminder of Kim’s power, as public expectation with North Korea’s economic opening coupled with normalization of relations with the US seems to be growing within the country following the US-North Korea summit last month,” Ko Yu-hwan, a professor at Dongguk University in Seoul said.
“Kim had highlighted the occasion in his New Year’s speech at the beginning of the year -- it’s mostly about internal solidarity, but at the same time a move addressing the international criticisms surrounding its poor human rights conditions,” he added.
Despite the nature of the decree, experts say that it is uncertain whether those detained in prison camps, the main concerns of human rights activists, will also become benefactors of the amnesty. The uncertainty also applies for the six South Korean detainees that are still in North Korea, even after the reclusive regime released all three American detainees in May.
“It’s a complicated issue because the US detainees were released without an official pardon, so it is likely that North Korea sees the detainees as a separate issue. There is also the North’s repeated demand of repatriation of 12 restaurant workers here, so we’ll have to wait and see,” Koh said.
The announcement comes as the US and North Korea are negotiating for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. After North Korea pledged to focus on economic prosperity earlier this year, it is believed that Kim seeks economic incentives and normalization of relations with the US in return for complete dismantlement of its nuclear program.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)