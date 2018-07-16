Seoul fire department launches special investigation unit to protect firefighters on duty

According to Seoul’s fire department, the unit will operate to specifically deal with illegal acts committed against firefighters to protect them while they are on duty. It is the first time for the headquarters to have an internal police team for the specific purpose, it said.
|(Yonhap)
The move comes in line with rising calls for proper, strong punishment against criminals who disrupt or harm public officers such as firefighters or police officers.
The special unit will consist of seven members, including the chief and three special judicial police officers. As it will take orders directly from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, the unit will take charge of all incidents that disturb firefighting activities for 24 hours, operating three shifts, the headquarter said.
While there were special judicial police officers originally dispatched in fire departments across the city, it was often pointed out the officers lacked the expertise and will to punish, since the position is subject to frequent personnel changes and also carried on other duties.
From 2015 to the first half of this year, there were 155 assault cases against firefighters, but only 36.7 percent of them were charged by the special judiciary police, according to the data from the headquarter. Other 98 cases were booked by ordinary police officers.
Interior and Safety Minister Kim Boo-kyum released a national statement on June 4, vowing to strictly punish those who use violence against public officers in uniform.
The fire authority also said it would push for a law revision to allow sentencing of up to life in prison for those who kill ambulance responders.
In early May an ambulance worker died a month after she was admitted to the hospital, having been hit by a drunk man while on duty. On July 8, a police officer was also killed after he was stabbed by a schizophrenic assailant.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)