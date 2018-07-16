Man dies after jumping from Ulsan Bridge

Ulsan Maritime Police Station said they received a report at around 1:40 a.m. of a man “abandoning his car mid-bridge and leaping off the edge.”
The rescue team reportedly discovered the victim floating in waters 200 meters south of the bridge at around 2:30 a.m. He was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to reports.
|Ulsan Bridge (Yonhap)
Monday’s fatal jump comes only four days after another person had leaped from the same bridge in an apparent suicide Thursday.
According to Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Health Statistics, Korea’s suicide rate was the highest among OECD member nations, with 25.8 deaths per 100,000 people in 2015, more than double the average of 11.6 deaths.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)