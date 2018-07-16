Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Actor Jang Geun-suk starts alternative military service

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jul 16, 2018 - 12:01
  • Updated : Jul 16, 2018 - 12:01

Actor Jang Keun-seuk began his mandatory military service on Monday, his agency Tree J said in the morning.

Earlier this month, the agency said the actor would do alternative service as a social office worker following his diagnosis of bipolar disorder in 2011, which classified him as ineligible for active duty in the military.

The agency didn't disclose where the 31-year-old actor will work for the coming two years.


Actor Jang Keun-suk is shown in this photo provided by Tree J Company. (Yonhap)

Under the relevant law, he will go through educational programs run by the Military Manpower Administration before being assigned to a workplace.

On July 6, the actor posted a letter on his official fan page.

"I've been calmly waiting for this time to come ... I want to spend the coming two years more meaningfully than any event in my life has been for me," he wrote.

 "Since I debuted as a kid, I've neither taken enough rest nor had time for myself ... Remember, this is a short break. Take care of yourself everyone. I love you all." (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114