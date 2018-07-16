British pop star Ellie Goulding to hold first Seoul concert

The female singer will hold her first Korean gig at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park in southern Seoul on Sept. 6.
Goulding was propelled to stardom with her debut album “Lights” in 2010, topping the BBC’s Sound of 2010 list and leaving behind the likes of Hurts and Owl City.
|(Live Nation Korea)
Thanks to her unique voice and catchy sounds, her music has been featured in a number of Hollywood films of different genres, including “Kick-Ass,” “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2” and “Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”
The “Love Me Like You Do” singer also collaborated with electronic dance music artists Calvin Harris, Kygo and Major Lazer.
Tickets for Ellie Goulding’s first concert in Seoul are now on sale online, starting from 88,000 won ($77.90).
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)