British pop star Ellie Goulding to hold first Seoul concert

ENTERTAINMENT

(Live Nation Korea)

British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding will perform for the first time in South Korea in September.The female singer will hold her first Korean gig at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park in southern Seoul on Sept. 6.Goulding was propelled to stardom with her debut album “Lights” in 2010, topping the BBC’s Sound of 2010 list and leaving behind the likes of Hurts and Owl City.The singer has a bank of hit singles including “Lights,” which peaked at the second spot on the US Billboard 200, as well as “Love Me Like You Do” from the soundtrack of “Fifty Shades of Grey,” which stayed on top of the UK singles chart for four weeks.Thanks to her unique voice and catchy sounds, her music has been featured in a number of Hollywood films of different genres, including “Kick-Ass,” “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2” and “Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”The “Love Me Like You Do” singer also collaborated with electronic dance music artists Calvin Harris, Kygo and Major Lazer.Tickets for Ellie Goulding’s first concert in Seoul are now on sale online, starting from 88,000 won ($77.90).By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)