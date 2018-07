BUSINESS

Kim Soung-soo (second row, third from right), chairman of Youth For Understanding Korea, a nonprofit student exchange organization, poses with seven Korean students selected for the 2018 Korea-Japan exchange program sponsored by Toyota Korea. In the back row left from Kim are Nobuyuki Takemura, head of Toyota Korea; Hiroshi Shimbo, first secretary of the Japanese Public Information and Cultural Center; and In Sung-yeon, YFU Korea assistant national director. (YFU Korea)