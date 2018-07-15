Daimler Trucks Korea to join German dual vocational training program

The signing ceremony was attended by Barbara Zollmann, president and CEO of the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Cho Kyu-sang, CEO of Daimler Trucks Korea.
|Barbara Zollmann (right), president and CEO of the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Cho Kyu-sang, CEO of Daimler Trucks Korea, pose for a photo at a signing ceremony Wednesday in Seoul. (KGCCI)
The German dual vocational training program Ausbildung was launched in Korea in 2017.
It is designed to provide opportunities for Korean students to participate in on-the-job training at the dealerships of four German automotive brands in Korea including Daimler Trucks Korea, and academic education at colleges that are acting as vocational schools.
Under the agreement, Daimler Trucks Korea will collaborate in the commercial vehicle sector of the Ausbildung program, which will have its second batch of students in September this year, according to the KGCCI.
“Our participation in the Ausbildung program is a part of our efforts to nurture global service talents in our commitment to become ‘trucks you can trust’ in the Korean market,” said Cho Kyu-sang, CEO of Daimler Trucks Korea.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)