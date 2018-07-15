Go to Mobile Version

[Weather] Temperature to rise to 37 C Sunday afternoon

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Jul 15, 2018 - 11:13
  • Updated : Jul 15, 2018 - 11:13
Scorching weather is expected to continue through Sunday nationwide, with daytime highs hovering from 30 degrees Celsius to 37 C.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued heat wave warnings in most parts of the country. The temperature in Seoul is expected to reach 33 C, Suwon 33 C, Gangneung 35 C, Daejeon 35 C, Jeonju 35 C, Gwangju 35 C, Daegu 37 C and Busan 32 C in the afternoon. 


(Yonhap)

As the hot and humid weather will continue at night, the weather agency advised taking extra care to stay healthy.

Fine dust levels are forecast to hit “bad” levels in Busan and Ulsan, but clear skies will be seen across the nation, except for those regions.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

