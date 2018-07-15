Heads of commercial lenders see economic growth fall below 3% this year

BUSINESS

The heads of the top five commercial banks here expect the country's economy to grow at less than 3 percent this year and rate hikes to become one of major risks facing the financial markets, a survey showed on Sunday.Their economic projection is in line with the latest outlook by the Bank of Korea for Asia's fourth-largest economy.Last week, the central bank adjusted its earlier growth forecast for the year down by 0.1 percentage point to 2.9 percent, citing rising economic uncertainties at home and abroad.For 2019, the BOK also cut its growth estimate by 0.1 percentage point to 2.8 percent from its previous forecast.The chiefs said exports will remain sound, but facility investment may be hurt sharply, according to the survey conducted by Yonhap News Agency."Construction and facility investment is suffering a slowdown, which paints a gloomy picture for the 3 percent economic growth for the year," said Woori Bank president Sohn Tae-seung.The survey also showed that widely expected rate hikes at home and abroad would become of biggest risks for the economy, as well as for companies and households.The central bank froze its key rate for July last week at 1.5 percent as the economy is showing some signs of a slowdown and inflationary pressure remains low. In November last year, Korea's central bank adjusted the key rate up for the first time in more than six years, citing economic recovery.In June, as widely expected, the US Fed raised its rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of between 1.75 percent and 2 percent but indicated that two more rate hikes may come this year, compared with one previously predicted.The BOK may raise its policy rate one or more times during the remainder of the year, which would put more financial burden on companies and already highly indebted households."In particular, we need to strengthen the criteria for mortgage loans and take appropriate measures against marginalized firms," KEB Hana Bank president Ham Young-joo said. (Yonhap)