Man gets 18-year jail term for murdering ‘missing’ colleague

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Jul 13, 2018 - 17:43
  • Updated : Jul 13, 2018 - 17:43
A Daejeon court on Friday said it sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for killing his colleague and getting rid of the body in the mountains.

According to authorities, the 49-year-old man beat the victim to death with a weapon inside his house in Jung-gu, Daejeon, around 3 a.m. on March 19. Two days later, the man reportedly transported the body in his car to a mountainous region in Seo-gu at approximately 1:20 a.m.


Surveillance footage shows the two in an alley in Daejeon at 11:38 p.m. on March 18. (Yonhap)

Surveillance footage shows a car, registered in the man`s name, leaving the house at 1:20 a.m. on March 21. (Yonhap)

The man reportedly filed a missing person report, saying his “colleague did not come to work.” But shortly after the call, the man went into hiding, which made police suspect the man’s involvement, according to reports.

Authorities said they arrested the man following the discovery of the victim’s body around 5:30 p.m. on March 23.

The man claimed to have been “heavily intoxicated” at the time and that the murder was “unintentional,” according to court records.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

