With ‘Secretary Kim,’ Park Min-young rises as fashion icon

ENTERTAINMENT

(tvN)

(tvN)

(tvN)

(tvN)

(tvN)

(tvN)

TvN’s “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” has been a roaring success.The rom-com drama has been ruling the Wednesday-Thursday evening slot, with an average viewership share of 8.4 percent as of Friday.Lead female actress Park Min-young, who features as secretary Kim Mi-so, rose as a fashion icon for women in their 20s and 30s.Park has always been recognized as a trendy character. Her photos taken during traveling in Europe went viral here a few years ago, with many posing for same shots when traveling.In the drama, Park features as a competent secretary. The actress once publically revealed that she lost four kilograms for the role. Mentioning the weight loss, she displayed her confidence in fashion, saying, “I hope to show nice office looks.”After the drama hit the small screen, her confidence was proved right. Viewers are craving to know what Park wore in the drama. The clothes, bags and accessories are flying off the shelves after each episode airs.Here is a list for examining Park’s outfits.Park usually has a flawless office look in the drama, with her hair neatly tied back in a ponytail. But as this is a romantic comedy, Park knows that she should include a softer, gentle side in her style.Kim often wears a shirt with elaborate details and a simple knee-length skirt to work. She adds details to the look, such as small earrings and stilettos.Kim is competent at work, but her charm still shines when she is at home. She displays a comfortable yet stylish look with sportswear in pastel hues. With short, wide hemmed training pants and a hoodie, Kim showcases a comfortable yet cute style.Park’s fashion indirectly shows how Kim is falling in love with her boss. As the story develops, Park sports more casual looks, meeting her boss-cum-lover after work. But the biggest emotional change is expressed when Kim buys a new outfit for a date with Park.Invited out for dinner with him, Kim rushes to buy new clothes to make herself shine more. Her choice was a yellow floral-patterned dress with an off shoulder design. The dress from local designer brand Not your rose sold out after Park donned it.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)