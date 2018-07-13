Black Pink rocks! Here are 10 reasons

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

US-based Billboard spotlighted Black Pink with a feature titled “10 Things to Know About Black Pink” on Wednesday.“Female quartet Black Pink is making big waves in the K-pop scene,” it said. “As they grow more prominent internationally, here are a few facts to know about the revolution that is Black Pink.”The following are 10 key points about Black Pink listed by Billboard:1. They’re the best charting female Korean act ever2. They have only nine songs3. Four members, four flavors4. Both Jennie and Rose are fluent in English5. Black Pink is from a “Big 3” K-pop label6. There’s a sense of duality within the group7. Blink and fall in love with Black Pink8. They have their own television show9. The music video for their latest single “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” contains some social commentary10. They recently returned with their “Square Up” EPThe trailblazing four-piece act is gaining attention across the global music scene with its new EP “Square Up.”By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)