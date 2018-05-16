Pyongyang pushes back ahead of summit with US

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump (left), North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (Yonhap)

North Korea said Wednesday it will reconsider the upcoming summit with the US if Washington seeks to push Pyongyang into unilaterally abandoning its nuclear arsenal, raising uncertainties ahead of the unprecedented meeting next month.North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan made clear that Pyongyang is not interested in any talks that coerces it into giving up its nuclear arsenal, according to North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency.“If the US is trying to drive us into a corner to force our unilateral nuclear abandonment, we will no longer be interested in such dialogue and cannot but reconsider our proceeding to the DPRK-US summit,” Kim said, referring to the North’s official name, the Democratic People‘s Republic of Korea.“We have already stated our intention for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and made clear on several occasions that precondition for denuclearization is to put an end to anti-DPRK hostile policy and nuclear threats and blackmail of the US,” he said.It marks a shift in tone, after months of the two countries’ diplomatic efforts to achieve “complete denuclearization” of North Korea. North Korea said it will shut down its major nuclear site next week and disclose the process to the international community.The statement is to express its discomfort over the Trump administration which appears to be raising the bar for North Korea’s denuclearization and send a message to the US before Kim sits down for talks with Trump in Singapore on June 12, experts say.Pyongyang’s threat to call off the upcoming meeting with Washington could be a sign that ongoing clandestine discussions to set agendas and a time frame for North Korea’s denuclearization are not going very well.“Behind-the-scenes talks between the two countries might not be going very well,” said Ko Myong-hyun, researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies."It is possible the US has demanded an intrusive inspection into its nuclear sites and facilities which the North cannot accept, or delayed giving sanctions relief until after the North substantially denuclearizes.”The US’ possible easing of sanctions against the North has been seen as a key economic reward that could be given to North Korea, whose economy has been hit hard by multi-layered sanctions over its pursuit of nuclear and missile programs.But the US has been clear that it will lift sanctions against the reclusive regime when it substantially dismantles its nuclear weapons programs.The North’s senior diplomat said in the statement, “We have never sought economic development by pinning expectations on the US and such a deal will never happen going forward either.”The North’s move could also be taken as expressing displeasure about John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser, who has been seen broadening agenda items to be discussed in the upcoming summit.Since US secretary of state Mike Pompeo returned from his trip to North Korea with three Americans released from North Korea’s detention, he has been positive about the North’s willingness to denuclearize.But Bolton struck a different tone, specifying possible plans for the North’s denuclearization and bringing up other sensitive issues such as human rights under the reclusive regime.Kim blasted Bolton’s mention of a “Libyan model” for North Korean denuclearization, saying it was a ”sinister move to impose on our dignified state the destiny of Libya or Iraq.” “(The) World knows too well that our country is neither Libya nor Iraq which have met a miserable fate,” he said.”I think John Bolton went too far by mentioning agenda items that can provoke North Korea -- such as biological and chemical weapons, as well as human rights,“ Hong Min, senior researcher at the Korean Institute for National Unification, said. ”Taking issue with human rights in North Korea is seen as a direct threat to its leader Kim Jong-un and his regime.”“Kim already feels insecure about holding a summit in a third country -- Singapore -- not in Pyongyang. I think North Korea felt the need to narrow the focus of agenda items to be discussed during the North Korea-US summit,” he said. ”North Korea is warning to the US that it should not further force the country to give up more than it offered to give up.”The experts, however, said that the US-North Korea summit will go ahead as scheduled.“I don’t think North Korea will cancel the North Korea-US summit,” he said. “It is more like… North Korea is asking President Moon Jae-in to persuade Trump to reflect more of its demands.”Moon and Trump are set to hold a summit on May 22 in Washington.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)