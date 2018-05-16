N. Korea threatens to reconsider summit with US

On Wednesday, North Korea canceled the planned high-level talks with the South, taking issue with the ongoing South Korea-US joint military drill.
According to Seoul’s Ministry of Unification, the North’s chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country Ri Son-gwon delivered the message shortly after midnight. In it, Ri criticized the drills and indefinitely postponing high-level talks. The ministry expressed regret over the North’s unilateral decision, saying that the move does not fall in line with spirit of the Panmunjeom Declaration.
Later in the day, a top North Korean official issued a statement saying that Pyongyang will have no choice but to reconsider the US-North Korea summit if denuclearization is demanded of the regime unfairly.
The North’s Korean Central News Agency lambasted the Max Thunder drills as a rehearsal for invasion and “an intentional military provocation running counter to the positive development on the Korean Peninsula.“
The announcement came as a surprise for the allies, as the North had appeared to accept the drills as part of the South Korea-US alliance.
In response, Cheong Wa Dae said that the government is working to decipher North Korea‘s true message, and its intentions for delaying inter-Korean dialogue which was scheduled to be held earlier in the day.
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha also discussed the development with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the phone, explaining Seoul’s position and highlighting the government’s resolve to implement the agreements made at the inter-Korean summit held last month.
Pompeo was quoted as saying that Washington will continue preparations for the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore on June 12, while monitoring further reactions from the North.
The White House, meanwhile, said that the US will analyze the developments, and coordinate its response with its allies.
“The United States will look at what North Korea has said independently and continue to coordinate closely with our allies,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said US had not received notice of any change or cancellation and added that Washington is confident that Kim understands the need for the exercises.
While concerns that Wednesday’s developments may affect the US-North Korea summit, experts say that it is unlikely to have a lasting effect, assessing the move as part of the North’s intentions to use the drills as a bargaining chip.
“North Korea has been regularly criticizing the drills and this one has been relatively scaled down compared to the level of previous statements made against the exercises in the past,” said Kim Dong-yup, a North Korea expert at Kyungnam University’s Far East Institute.
“It announced on May 12, via an official press release by its foreign ministry, its decision to dismantle its Punggye-ri test site and the Max Thunder drills which kicked-off on May 11-- the timeframe of the situation seems odd. Pyongyang is continuing to take issues with the drill to use it as a bargaining chip during the upcoming summit and it has no plans to literally pull out of the summit with the US,” he added.
The Seoul-based expert added that Pyongyang’s problem fundamentally seems to lie elsewhere -- in the recent media frenzy in South Korea over the controversy surrounding the mass defection of 12 North Korean restaurant workers in 2016 coupled with a former North Korean diplomat’s remarks made at the National Assembly here earlier this week, casting doubt on the North’s motives to denuclearize.
In the same KCNA article threatening to cancel the summit, it criticized the South for “allowing even human scum to brazenly hurl mud at the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK and its system and play down the Panmunjom Declaration in front of the building of the ‘National Assembly’.”
“It is a warning that they have a limit in showing goodwill and offering opportunity and that they have not come to dialogue because they are in a desperate situation, following their announcement to shift its full attention to its economy,” Kim Dong-yup said.
Another expert claimed that the announcement is North Korea’s way of pinpointing South Korea’s lack of action to contain such blasphemies against its regime, but that the dismantlement of its key nuclear test site and the summit will eventually fall as planned.
“North Korea is a nation that places its utmost value in regime and its dignity, which is why it probably sent a message to the Moon Jae-in administration on the lack of action against those criticizing the regime,” Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies said.
“Though it took issue with the strategic assets, the US has not directly poked at its regime and dignity, which is why the dismantlement of Punggye-ri test site and the Trump-Kim summit will proceed as planned.”
The Max Thunder exercises, involving about 100 warplanes including B-52 bombers and F-15K jets, come a month after the allies wrapped-up its large-scale Foal Eagle and Key Resolve exercises. The drills began on Monday and will run through May 25.
Seoul’s Defense Ministry said the allies will proceed with the drills as planned, while stressing that South Korea and the US are on the same page.
In line with Seoul’s statement, a Pentagon spokesman, Army Col. Robert Manning III, said Tuesday that the exercises are part of the US-South Korean alliance’s “routine, annual training program to maintain a foundation of military readiness.”
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)