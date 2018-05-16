Go to Mobile Version

Man arrested for online game fraud

By Ahn Sang-yool
  • Published : May 16, 2018 - 15:10
  • Updated : May 16, 2018 - 15:10
A man in his 30s has been arrested for stealing computer game items worth 180 million won ($167,000) on “Lineage 1” from 25 users. He reportedly disguised himself as their acquaintance and tricked them into believing that he will augment items should they tell him their account information.

Busan Jungbu Police Station has sent the case to the prosecutor’s office on Wednesday.

(Uto Image)

The suspect appears to have taken advantage of the fact that rare “Lineage 1” items are traded at tens of millions of won that are easy to cash out and that victims often give up on filing reports, according to police.

Police said they would investigate into his possible involvement in similar crimes and warned against sharing account information with anyone who impersonates an acquaintance.

By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)

