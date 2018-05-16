Amid flag controversy, Steven Yeun will skip Korean press at Cannes

The actors and the director of film “Burning” were to meet Korean media outlets in Cannes for an interview on Friday. But Yeun and fellow actress Jun Jong-seo will not be attending the event, leaving only actor Yoo Ah-in and director Lee Chang-dong at the press event.
|Steven Yeun in “Burning” (Pine House Film)
Yeun will participate in the official press conference and an interview session with foreign press on Thursday, however.
The “Walking Dead” star found himself mired in controversy last Friday, when he pressed the “like” button on a photo of film director Joe Lynch. In the photo, Lynch was wearing a shirt with a design resembling the “Rising Sun” flag of the Empire of Japan. The flag design is frowned upon in Korea which was colonized by Japan from 1910 to 1945.
The controversy deepened, when the actor posted two public apologies -- one in Korean and another in English -- on his social media. Apparently, it was more than just the language that was different. While the Korean version apologizes for his “thoughtlessness,” the English version read, he is “sad” for being judged by “just a thumb swipe.”
When the actor visited Cannes last year for film “Okja,” he met Korean press in a separate media briefing, which the other foreign cast of the show did not attend.
Meanwhile, actress Jun has been criticized heavily by the public, when she covered her face with her clothes in front of the press waiting for her at the airport to cover her departure for Cannes. The action was deemed “unprofessional,” compared to other stars. An interview session with the press has been planned for upon Jun‘s return.
