Nexon to release first R-rated mobile MMORPG ‘Kaiser’ next month

By Sohn Ji-young
  • Published : May 16, 2018 - 15:21
  • Updated : May 16, 2018 - 15:21
Nexon Korea announced Wednesday plans to release its first R-rated mobile role-playing game “Kaiser” next month. The game will preopen on June 4 and officially launch on June 7, according to the game publisher.

“Kaiser” is a hardcore mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game, or MMORPG, for users aged 18 and above. It was developed by development studio Pathfinder8 under the lead of producer Chae Ki-byung, the chief developer of the hit mobile game “Lineage 2.”

Fastfinder8 Producer Chae Ki-byung (Nexon Korea)

Nexon said it expects “Kaiser” to complete the company’s mobile RPG lineup, joining its flagship mobile games already in service including “Dark Avenger 3,” “AxE” and “Durango.”

According to Chae, “Kaiser” will feature a full 3-D graphic system, a one-on-one item trading system for users and a clan battle play mode.

For now, “Kaiser” will be serviced in Korea only. However, Nexon said it will consider launching the game in global markets once it is steadily serviced in Korea.

In addition, Nexon has signed a partnership with LG Electronics, under which “Kaiser” will be preinstalled onto LG’s flagship smartphone G7 ThingQ. Other promotions for the game are available to those who purchase the LG device, Nexon said.

By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)

