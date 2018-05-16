Kumho Tire seeks fresh start with new product

BUSINESS

Kumho Tire Chairman Kim Jong-ho poses next to Majesty9 SOLUS TA91, a premium tire launched Wednesday in Seoul.(Kumho Tire)

Ending controversies in the course of its acquisition by a Chinese company, South Korean tiremaker Kumho Tire on Wednesday launched a new product for the first time in eight years.The nation’s second-largest tiremaker unveiled a premium comfort tire named the Majesty9 SOLUS TA91 at a launching ceremony attended by more than 350 dealers.The product is the latest in its premium tire brand Majesty Solus that aims to enhance comfort in driving. The company labeled the product with the number “9” to highlight its high quality that matches premium sedans.To maximize a vehicle’s brake system, the company has used “state-of-the-art material” that is 20 percent more resistant to snowy roads and abrasion than its predecessors, the company said.“Majesty9 is a high-end premium and technology-intensive product by Kumho Tire,” said Kim Jong-ho, chairman of Kumho Tire.“We will focus on successful market entry and expanding sales of the product.”Majesty9 has a total of 47 lineups with sizes ranging from 16 inches to 20 inches. They are suitable for midsized sedans and large sedans including luxury German cars such as Mercedes-Benz’ S-Class, Audi’s A8 and BMW 7 series, the company said.The company plans to apply run-flat technology to the product in July, in a first for a Korean company, it added. In the event of punctures, the upcoming product allows a vehicle to continue driving up to 80 kilometers at a speed of 80 kph even if there is no air pressure in the tire.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)