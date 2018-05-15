Arrest warrant sought for suspect who breaks into women-only residential space

According to Seoul Jongam Police Station, the 34-year-old suspect, surnamed Jeon, is accused of breaking and entering into women-only rental properties in the area on nine occasions.
Authorities said they are also looking into recent allegations that Jeon stood in front of a resident’s door to eavesdrop and sniffed her underwear that was hanging from a drying rack placed outside the door at approximately 11:50 p.m. Sunday in Seongbuk-gu, northern Seoul.
|Towels hang from a drying rack. This photo is not associated with the events the article. (Yonhap)
Shortly after the incident, two officers from the Wolgok police precinct said they caught Jeon, who was hiding in an alley behind the property, after matching the suspect’s license plate number from a previous break-in case.
Earlier this month, Jeon had been called into the station for questioning on May 5 over allegations involving three break-in attempts from May 1-3.
To prevent sexual assault and harassment against women, police are beefing up security in residential areas near women’s universities.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)