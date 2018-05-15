Go to Mobile Version

Elderly man arrested for stealing flowers for mother

By Ahn Sang-yool
  • Published : May 15, 2018 - 16:11
  • Updated : May 15, 2018 - 16:16
A man in his 70s has been arrested for stealing flowers from another person’s garden to give to his mother.

Ilsan Dongbu Police Station in Gyeonggi Province said Tuesday the owner of a garden in Ilsandong-gu, Gyeonggi Province, filed a report after flowers had been taken away from April 14 to 25 over three different occasions.

At first, three tulips were stolen, then one rose and two more tulips, respectively.

 
Uto Image

Police analyzed CCTV footage to identify the suspect, who reportedly took the flowers because he did not have enough money to buy them.

The suspect, living with his wife and mother, is a recipient of the basic livelihood security program.

Although he is suffering from cataracts, he reportedly cannot receive proper medication due to a lack of funds. He also seems to have mild dementia, according to police.

While booking the man without detention, police presented his family with carnations, rice and ramen noodles after learning of his situation.

One police officer said, “We gave him a small present so he doesn’t give up on his life.”

