Doubts persist over NK pledge to scrap nukes

While North Korea appears to be dismantling its nuclear test site ahead of its first-ever summit with the US next month, doubts persist over whether Pyongyang will uphold its denuclearization pledge, as nuclear experts seem to be excluded from the shutdown event.
Citing satellite imagery captured on May 7, US-based North Korea website 38 North said Monday that key operational support buildings have been removed at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which North Korea said would be shut down between May 23 and 25 in the presence of journalists.
Some of the rails for mining carts have also apparently been removed, the website said, adding some carts seem to have been tipped over or disassembled. The carts had been used for linking underground tunnels to respective spoil piles.
While other more substantial facilities remain intact, the satellite imagery “provided the first definitive evidence that dismantlement of the test site was already well underway,” 38 North said in its analysis.
South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff said Tuesday that North Korea will proceed with its announced plan for the shutdown, which will involve collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances, and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts.
Despite the pledge to shut down the Punggye-ri facility, concern is growing that Pyongyang might fall short of meeting the expectation of complete, verifiable denuclearization without thorough inspections of the nuclear test site by nuclear experts
In announcing detailed plans to invite journalists to the test site, where all of North Korea’s six known nuclear tests were conducted, North Korea’s state-run media did not mention bringing nuclear experts for what would be the first move of the arduous denuclearization process.
“It’s nothing but a show to destroy evidence of previous nuclear tests,” said Chun Young-woo, former national security adviser for conservative President Lee Myung-bak. “They only want to invite those who can play along with their own event.”
While South Korea’s government appeared to downplay the absence of nuclear experts and international watchdogs, the US and Japan stressed the need for inviting them for a more verifiable process.
According to a report by Voice of America on Monday, an anonymous White House official said that while Washington welcomed Pyongyang’s decision to close down the nuclear site, the process should undergo inspections by international experts.
In an interview with a Japanese broadcaster, Foreign Minister Kono Taro called for thorough inspections by international experts and watchdogs, and criticized the plan to open up the nuclear site only to reporters.
“I think it is meaningless to open up the facility only to the reporters,” said Kono, according to the Japanese daily Asahi Shimbun. “We need an access by the people who can confirm whether the shutdown would lead to abandonment of nuclear weapons.”
