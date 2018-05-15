Doubts persist over NK pledge to scrap nukes

NATIONAL

While North Korea appears to be dismantling its nuclear test site ahead of its first-ever summit with the US next month, doubts persist over whether Pyongyang will uphold its denuclearization pledge, as nuclear experts seem to be excluded from the shutdown event.



Citing satellite imagery captured on May 7, US-based North Korea website 38 North said Monday that key operational support buildings have been removed at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which North Korea said would be shut down between May 23 and 25 in the presence of journalists.



Some of the rails for mining carts have also apparently been removed, the website said, adding some carts seem to have been tipped over or disassembled. The carts had been used for linking underground tunnels to respective spoil piles.



While other more substantial facilities remain intact, the satellite imagery “provided the first definitive evidence that dismantlement of the test site was already well underway,” 38 North said in its analysis.







Satellite imagery of Punggyeri nuclear test site. Yonhap