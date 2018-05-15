Go to Mobile Version

Lee Hi, Zion T added to Summer Sonic lineup

By Cho Yun-myung
  • Published : May 15, 2018 - 16:13
  • Updated : May 15, 2018 - 16:13
Lee Hi and Zion T will perform at this year’s Summer Sonic, one of Japan’s most renowned music festivals.

According to the two singers’ agency, YG Entertainment, they have been added to the list of artists who will perform at Summer Sonic 2018 in Tokyo on Aug. 19.

Summer Sonic is held every year simultaneously in two metropolitan cities, Tokyo and Osaka, for two days. It is scheduled to be held this year on Aug. 18 and 19. 

 
Singer Lee Hi (top) and Zion T (YG Entertainment)

Top Korean groups such as Big Bang, BoA and BTS have performed at Summer Sonic since 2001. Lee Hi and Zion T will perform this year, alongside other well-known acts, including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Beck and Shawn Mendes.

Lee Hi made her Japanese debut in March, while Zion T will perform in Japan for the first time at Summer Sonic.

