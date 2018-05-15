Ultra Korea adds more artists to lineup

ENTERTAINMENT

Poster for Ultra Korea 2018 (Ultra Korea)

Ultra Korea 2017(Ultra Korea)

With this year’s Ultra Korea just around the corner, the organizers for one of the largest EDM festivals in the world announced a lineup change that added Ice Cube, Modestep and RL Grime to their list of headliners.In addition to the five headliners, Carl Craig, Nicole Moudaber, Andrew Rayel, Coyu, Fedde Le Grand, Julian Jeweil, Kris Kross Amsterdam, Nastia, Popof, and Technasia were added to perform on stage on June 6-10 at a venue yet to be confirmed. Last year’s event was held at Jamsil Olympic Complex in Seoul.The officials noted that with the new lineup, this year’s festival will feature music across various genres.Ice Cube made his name through being a member of C.I.A. and N.W.A, and is considered one of the founding artists of the gangster rap genre.Trap superstar RL Grime, dubstep and electronic rock band Modestep are also expected to add variety to the event, and headlining the “Resistance Stage” will be techno musicians Modaber and Craig.Ultra Korea is slated to announce another addition to the lineup next week.Last month, Ultra Korea announced the preliminary lineup for the festival that included Chainsmokers, Above & Beyond, David Guetta, Galantis, Nicky Romero, Zedd and Zhu.Members of the Swedish House Mafia have not been invited as the House supergroup but as separate acts Axwell & Ingross -- the team -- and Steven Angelo.But all three made an appearance at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami earlier in the year, and performed as a group for the first time since 2013. This has the fans buzzing with anticipation that the trio will do the same in Seoul.Ultra Korea is part of the UMF’s worldwide expansion -- including Spain, Japan and Brazil -- that debuted as a two-day festival in 2012. UMF, taking place in Miami, is an EDM festival founded in 1999 by Russell Faibisch and Alex Omes.Last year’s Ultra Korea had 120,000 attendees -- including 25,000 international guests -- throughout a weekend in June, with 80 acts performing.This year’s festival has so far announced the names of 22 acts.Ultra Korea 2018 is open to visitors aged 19 and up, and more information about the event can be found at its homepage (www.umfkorea.com) or any of its social media pages.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)