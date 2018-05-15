GM Korea to give away 100 Chevy Sparks to recover sales

The first winner of the “Chevy’s new start, with customers” event was Park Jae-seok, 31, who had been considering to purchase Spark for his wife on safety and design.
GM Executive Vice President Barry Engle, GM Korea CEO Kaher Kazem, GM Korea Vice President Dale Sullivan, and chief of GM Korea’s union Lim Han-taek delivered the prize to Park at GM Korea headquarters in Bupyeong, Incheon, earlier this week, the company said.
|GM Korea Vice President Dale Sullivan (third from right), GM Korea CEO Kaher Kazem (fourth from right), GM Executive Vice President Barry Engle (sixth from right) and GM Korea’s union chief Lim Han-taek (seventh from right) delivered the Chevy Spark compact car to the first winner of the promotion event Park Jae-seok (fifth from right) at GM Korea headquarters on Monday. (GM Korea)
Among 100 winners GM Korea will invite 10 people to the media launch event for the new Spark next week, the company said.
The facelifted Chevy Spark manufactured at GM Korea’s Changwon plant, South Gyeongsang Province marks the first out of 15 models GM headquarters promised to release here.
Waiting in line are Equinox midsize sport utility vehicle to be launched in June, and facelifted Malibu midsize sedan later this year, the company said.
As part of the event, the company will randomly select two customers to take home a LG Trom Styler and Trom washing machine weekly for 15 weeks.
To recover sales in the domestic market GM Korea will also offer up to 4 million won ($3,722) in cash discounts in May, the company said.
GM Korea saw its domestic sales fall by 54 percent on-year in April, when it sold 5,378 units, the company said.
The number of vehicles shipped overseas dropped 11.3 percent to 33,197 units.
