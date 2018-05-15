Go to Mobile Version

Man strangles lover in ‘moment of rage’

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : May 15, 2018 - 14:59
  • Updated : May 15, 2018 - 14:59
A man in his 40s was arrested and is being probed for killing a woman following a dispute over commitment issues, Jeoju police said Tuesday.

According to Jeonju Wansan Police Station, the 46-year-old suspect is accused of strangling his extramarital partner, 57, in a car that was parked near an elementary school in Wansan-gu, Jeonju at approximately 3:06 a.m. Tuesday.

After committing the murder, the man reportedly called his wife for help. The wife then called 119 to report the incident, saying that her husband might have killed someone. 


(Yonhap)

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead. Dispatched police officers arrested the man, who was waiting near the emergency room.

The man claimed to have choked the woman in a “moment of rage” after having a heated argument over suspicions of her cheating.

Police are investigating his exact motive for the crime through the statements given by the man and his wife.

