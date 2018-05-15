Man strangles lover in ‘moment of rage’

According to Jeonju Wansan Police Station, the 46-year-old suspect is accused of strangling his extramarital partner, 57, in a car that was parked near an elementary school in Wansan-gu, Jeonju at approximately 3:06 a.m. Tuesday.
After committing the murder, the man reportedly called his wife for help. The wife then called 119 to report the incident, saying that her husband might have killed someone.
|(Yonhap)
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead. Dispatched police officers arrested the man, who was waiting near the emergency room.
The man claimed to have choked the woman in a “moment of rage” after having a heated argument over suspicions of her cheating.
Police are investigating his exact motive for the crime through the statements given by the man and his wife.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)