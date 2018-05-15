2 Koreas agree to hold high-level talks Wednesday

NATIONAL

South and North Korea will hold high-level talks this week to discuss follow-up measures on agreements their leaders reached in a historic summit held last month, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.The two Koreas agreed to hold the talks on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom on Wednesday, according to the ministry.The North said it will send a 29-member delegation for the talks led by Ri Son-kwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, a North Korean agency in charge of inter-Korean exchanges.The delegation will also include officials handling sports and economic issues, along with journalists, the ministry said.South Korea's delegation will be led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and some four other officials, the ministry said.The meeting will mark the first time that officials of the two Koreas will sit down for talks following the April 27 summit held between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un."Through the inter-Korean high-level talks, (we) will push to lay the groundwork for sustainable development and lasting peace by having in-depth discussions and faithfully implementing the Panmunjom Declaration," the ministry said in a press release.Moon and Kim signed a joint declaration in which they agreed to halt all hostile acts against each other, open a joint liaison office in the North's border city of Kaesong and vowed various economic cooperation efforts.They also agreed to hold a reunion of families divided by the 1950-53 Korean War on the occasion of the Aug. 15 Liberation Day.(Yonhap)