Prosecutors raid Samsung Elec affiliate in labor union sabotage probe

NATIONAL

Prosecutors raided Samsung Electronics Co.'s after-services arm Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged sabotaging of labor union activities by its management.



Investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office were sent to search the main building of Samsung Electronics Service and its call center in Suwon, south of the capital, and confiscate evidence, the prosecution office said.







Investigators from the Seoul prosecution office moves a box containing confiscated evidence in a probe into the alleged sabotage of Samsung`s labor union after raiding the office of Samsung Electronics Service in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province on April 12. (Yonhap)

It is the third time the prosecution has carried out a search warrant on the company since it launched an investigation early last month into allegations that the firm has run an organized scheme aimed at hampering the establishment of a labor union and its activities.One senior official of the Samsung affiliate was arrested early Tuesday on the charge of violating labor laws, while the court turned down the writs for three others allegedly involved.Prosecutors searched the headquarters and basement storage, as well as its other regional offices, last month to obtain evidence related to human resources affairs. (Yonhap)