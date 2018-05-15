Go to Mobile Version

Trump, UN chief to discuss N. Korea, other threats

By Yonhap
  • Published : May 15, 2018 - 09:23
  • Updated : May 15, 2018 - 09:23
WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres later this week to discuss North Korea and other common threats, the White House said Monday.

The UN chief will visit the White House Friday for talks with the US president ahead of the latter's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12.

(Yonhap)

"The two leaders will discuss issues of mutual interest, including North Korea, Syria, and reform of the United Nations, as well as other common threats and challenges," the White House said in a statement.

The UN Security Council adopted a series of sanctions last year in response to the North's nuclear and ballistic missile tests. Trump and Kim are set to meet in Singapore to discuss the denuclearization of the regime.(Yonhap)

