N. Korea has started dismantling nuclear test site: 38 North

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- Satellite imagery shows that North Korea has begun dismantling its nuclear test site in line with its promise, a US website monitoring the reclusive regime said Monday.According to 38 North, the imagery from May 7 provides "definitive evidence" that dismantlement of the Punggye-ri test site is "well underway."North Korea said last month that it would close its nuclear test site and halt nuclear weapons and ballistic missile tests ahead of a planned meeting between its leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in June.Next week, the regime plans to dismantle the facility in front of foreign journalists."Several key operational support buildings, located just outside the North, West and South Portals, have been razed since our last analysis," according to the article by 38 North. "Some of the rails for the mining carts, which had led from the tunnels to their respective spoil piles, have apparently been removed.Additionally, some carts seem to have been tipped over and/or disassembled, and several small sheds/outbuildings around the site had been removed."Some other buildings remain intact, and the tunnel entrances appear to remain open ahead of the final ceremony next week, it said.(Yonhap)