Jeju governor attacked by protester during debate

By Korea Herald
  • Published : May 14, 2018 - 22:03
  • Updated : May 14, 2018 - 22:03
Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong was attacked by a local protester at a public debate session held on Jeju Island on Monday.
A man surnamed Kim throws an egg at Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong during a public debate held Monday. (Yonhap)

The protester, surnamed Kim, threw an egg at Won, who was sitting on a podium, and went on to strike the governor’s face, before attempting to use a prepared weapon against himself.

Kim was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Won was also taken to a hospital after getting some rest at the debate hall.

The debate was related to a construction project for a second airport on Jeju Island. Local residents have taken issue with the project’s site selection process. 
A man surnamed Kim attacks Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong during a debate held Monday. (Yonhap)

Won is running for re-election as an independent candidate for the local elections, slated for June 13.

Jeju police plan to investigate Kim over a possible violation of the election law.

