Jeju governor attacked by protester during debate

NATIONAL

A man surnamed Kim throws an egg at Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong during a public debate held Monday. (Yonhap)

Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong was attacked by a local protester at a public debate session held on Jeju Island on Monday.The protester, surnamed Kim, threw an egg at Won, who was sitting on a podium, and went on to strike the governor’s face, before attempting to use a prepared weapon against himself.Kim was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Won was also taken to a hospital after getting some rest at the debate hall.The debate was related to a construction project for a second airport on Jeju Island. Local residents have taken issue with the project’s site selection process.Won is running for re-election as an independent candidate for the local elections, slated for June 13.Jeju police plan to investigate Kim over a possible violation of the election law.