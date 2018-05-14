South Korea, Singapore pledge joint efforts for successful US-NK summit

NATIONAL

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Singapore vowed Monday to work together to support the upcoming summit between the United States and North Korea in the Southeast Asian country, Seoul's ministry said.



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan held phone talks ahead of the June 12 summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The ministers shared the view that the Trump-Kim summit, which follows the April 27 inter-Korean summit, will serve as a crucial opportunity for the North's denuclearization and the establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula and beyond, Kang's office said.During their talks, Kang explained Seoul's ongoing policy efforts for the complete denuclearization and a lasting peace on the peninsula, as well as the process of how Seoul prepared for the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim."The two ministers agreed to give needed support and make efforts, as they have closer communication and consultations during the process of preparing for the U.S.-North Korea summit," Kang's office said in a statement.At their summit in Singapore, Trump and Kim are expected to discuss the method and timeline of the North's denuclearization process, which Seoul hopes to help bring about a lasting peace on the divided peninsula. (Yonhap)