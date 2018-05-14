[Newsmaker] 'North Korea's CVID impossible' says former NK diplomat

According to Thae Yong-ho, North Korea’s former deputy ambassador to the UK, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will never give up the nuclear arsenal, and the only option is to maintain sanctions against the regime until it collapses or changes.
Thae, who defected with his family to South Korea in 2016, on Monday gave a lecture to lawmakers on the prospects of the upcoming US-North Korea summit scheduled for June 12 in Singapore at the National Assembly.
|Thae Yong-ho (Yonhap)
“It is impossible to completely dismantle North Korea’s nuclear weapons programs. If it doesn’t work, the remaining options are to push for economic sanctions against the North, or to raise military tensions,” he said, adding the options would be opposed by China and South Koreans.
“Then, we cannot help but take a direction to coexist with nuclear-armed North Korea,” he said.
There is no other way to make Kim feel safe about his regime than possessing a nuclear arsenal, he said. Declaring an end to the 1950-53 Korean War, signing a peace treaty and expanding economic interdependence would not be enough to ensure the regime’s long-term rule, he said.
His assessment comes before Kim sits down for talks with Trump on the dismantling of North Korea’s nuclear weapons programs in Singapore on June 12.
As the US-North Korea summit nears, there have been concerns over whether the countries have the same understanding of what denuclearization means and how to achieve it.
Washington demands Pyongyang denuclearize in a permanent, verifiable and irreversible manner in a short period of time, while Pyongyang demands Washington guarantee its security and take “progressive and synchronous” steps in return.
Kim will never accept outside experts freely conducting verification procedures inside its country as demanded by the US, because it could be taken as undermining Kim’s authority, Thae said.
The biggest factor behind Kim’s return to the negotiating table is the international sanctions that have throttled the North’s trade -- including coal, iron, seafood and textiles exports -- and limited its imports of crude oil, he pointed out.
A month after the most powerful sanctions resolution passed in December, Kim extended a rare olive branch to South Korea in his New Year’s speech, showing his willingness to send athletes to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and improve inter-Korean ties.
“As heavy sanctions start to damage its economy, North Korea is now willing to give up the nuclear weapons programs it already has and its capability to develop more, but it will hide some of the existing nuclear weapons,” he said, describing the nuclear arsenal as the North‘s only guarantor of regime security.
When it comes to its path for economic development in the future, Thae said it is impossible for the isolated country to completely open its economy to the outside world and allow the free flow of people, capital and information.
“The Kim Jong-un regime is not seeking to follow in Vietnam or China’s footsteps,” he said. “North Korea seeks to promote a ‘closed model’ for economic growth, which can be seen from how Kaesong Industrial Complex is operated.”
Tae published his memoirs, titled “The Password From the Third Floor” in Korean, detailing his understanding of North Korean leader Kim and the inner workings of the reclusive regime.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)