GM Korea’s news conference canceled by protest from non-regular workers

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : May 14, 2018 - 14:37
  • Updated : May 14, 2018 - 14:37
BUPYEONG, Incheon -- GM Korea was forced to cancel a press conference on Monday after a group of 12 non-regular workers unexpectedly forced themselves into the conference room through the back door demanding a change in their status to regular workers.

“On the day GM shut down the Gunsan plant, the Incheon District Court made a ruling (in the first trial) recognizing non-regular workers‘ status as regular workers. However we were excluded from negotiations (with the company),” Hwang Ho-in, head of GM Korea’s non-regular workers, told reporters after the press conference was called off. 

The group, belonging to the staunch Korean Metal Workers’ Union, will continue to make appearances at GM Korea’s official events, they said.

A group of GM Korea’s non-regular workers staged a surprise protest before a press conference with the company’s leadership on Monday at GM Korea headquarters in Bupyeong, Incheon. (Yonhap)

GM Executive Vice President Barry Engle, GM Korea chief Kaher Kazam and GM Korea Vice President Dale Sullivan were initially scheduled to explain future plans for the local unit and answer reporters’ questions at GM Korea headquarters in Bupyeong, Incheon.

“We have appealed the court’s ruling, so trials are on-going. Non-regular workers are also not subject for negotiation,” said the spokesperson of GM Korea.

The group of non-regular workers also staged a protest last week at the memorandum of understanding signing of GM and the government. There are about 2,000 non-regular workers under GM Korea. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

