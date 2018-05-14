BTS hints more on return

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS dropped the track list for its upcoming album “Love Yourself: Tear.”According to the band‘s agency Big Hit Entertainment on Monday, there will be 11 tracks in total, with the lead track called “Fake Love.”One of the songs will be a collaboration with Steve Aoki. The band has worked with the world-class DJ, making a remix version of its hit track “Mic Drop” last year.BTS is set to release the new album on Friday, ready to perform “Fake Love” for the first time at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards ceremony on Sunday.Meanwhile, a death threat has recently been made against BTS’ Jimin. A social media post threatened to shoot him when he sings his hit song “Serendipity” at a concert in Fort Worth, Texas in mid-September.Fort Worth police posted on social media that it was aware of the threat and will pay extra attention to security. Similar threats against the singer have been made before at a number of past shows.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)